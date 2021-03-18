Chloe Arnett, 71, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 17th, at the Owsley County Healthcare Center.
Chloe was born in Bullskin, KY on October 5, 1949, a daughter of the late June (Gibson) and Roe Collins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Golden Arnett.
Chloe is survived by her son, Sill Arnett and wife Katie Arnett.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Gregory Allen Hoskins, Jennifer Amalia Kendall Burton, and Richard Ryan Clay Burton; her sister-in-law, Katherine Collins; her special friends, Bonita Henson and Sandra Wilder; and her friend for life, Mossie Arnett.
In addition to her husband and parents, Chloe was preceded in death by her daughter, Priscilla Burton, and the following brothers and sisters: Arlie Collins, Dewey Collins, Charlie Collins, Matthew Collins, Ralph Emery Collins, James Edward Collins, Sill Collins, Betty Davidson, Bethelene Gibson, Margelene House, and Jane Collins
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 20th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell and Jerry McKinley Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Oneida.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 19th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.