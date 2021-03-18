Chloe Arnett, 71, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 17th, at the Owsley County Healthcare Center. 

Chloe was born in Bullskin, KY on October 5, 1949, a daughter of the late June (Gibson) and Roe Collins. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Golden Arnett. 

Chloe is survived by her son, Sill Arnett and wife Katie Arnett. 

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Gregory Allen Hoskins, Jennifer Amalia Kendall Burton, and Richard Ryan Clay Burton; her sister-in-law, Katherine Collins; her special friends, Bonita Henson and Sandra Wilder; and her friend for life, Mossie Arnett. 

In addition to her husband and parents, Chloe was preceded in death by her daughter, Priscilla Burton, and the following brothers and sisters: Arlie Collins, Dewey Collins, Charlie Collins, Matthew Collins, Ralph Emery Collins, James Edward Collins, Sill Collins, Betty Davidson, Bethelene Gibson, Margelene House, and Jane Collins 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 20th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell and Jerry McKinley Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Oneida. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 19th at Britton Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Chloe Arnett, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Friday, March 19, 2021
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 20
Service
Saturday, March 20, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you