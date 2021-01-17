Mrs. Chloie Couch, age 83 departed this life on Friday, January 15, 2021 at her home.  She was born on Saturday, November 13, 1937 in Perry County, Kentucky to Arthur and Maggie Arnett Barger.  She worked in the cafeteria for the Perry County Board of Education and was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Roy Arthur Couch and Debbie, Francis Couch and Judy, Charlene Couch and Pleas, Sylvia Bellamy and Vernon, Ernest Couch and Audrey and Maggie Bellamy and Michael.  Also surviving are 6 brothers, 2 sisters, 25 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild as well as a host of other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Roy Jr. Couch, her parents: Arthur and Maggie Arnett Barger, her son: Milton David Couch, her sisters: Mary Jane Gibson and Mallie Barger.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Chloie Couch will be conducted on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2 PM at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church.  Bro. Robert Rice and Vernon David Bellamy will be presiding.  She will be laid to rest in the Ira Barger Cemetery in the Mudlick Community of Saul, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 11 AM at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Moe Couch, Greg Couch, Big Bub Couch, Eric Joe Couch, Ernest Jr. Couch and Joshua Couch.

Family requests masks to be worn.

If anyone prepares food for the family, they ask that you deliver it to Chloie’s house and leave it on the porch.

The family would like to thank all the friends and family for the calls and support.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

