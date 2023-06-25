Christene Henson, 56, of Manchester, Ky, passed away Tuesday June 22nd at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, Ky.
Christene was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 25th, 1967, the daughter of Nancy Smith Henson and James Henson.
Christene is survived by her husband, Rickie Henson; her two sons, Christopher Charles Henson (Angela) and James Henson (Kelsey); her father, James Henson; and her two grandchildren: Parker Owen Henson and Aubree Jane Henson; her sister, Rita Bush (Ricky); and by her niece and nephew, Kayla Holt (Dustin) and Kyle Bush, all of Manchester.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Smith Henson.
Services for Christene will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 26th, at Britton Funeral Home, with James Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Bill Henson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 25th, at Britton Funeral Home.
