Christina “Chrissy” Little, age 44 departed this life on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, September 27, 1977 in Cincinnati, Ohio to John Brumley and Diane (Ross) Brumley. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her companion: Lonnie Philpot and these children: Kayla Little, Skylar Philpot, Kristen Brumley, and Demarcus Philpot; these grandchildren: Jayden Brumley, Makenzie Williams, Caiden Brenner, and Malikai Philpot. Also surviving is her mother: Diane Brumley, her grandmother: Lucy Brumley and her grandfather: John Brumley, and one brother: Nicholas Brumley.
She is preceded in death by her father: John Brumley and her niece: Breanna Riley and maternal grandparents: Eleanor Ross and Scott Ross.
Visitation for Chrissy Little will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 1 PM until 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
