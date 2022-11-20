Christine Callahan Kilbourne passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her residence. She was 71 years old. She was born December 23, 1950 in Leslie County, Kentucky the daughter of the late, Arnold Callahan & Nancy Joseph Callahan. Christine had been a life long resident of Leslie County. She was a homemaker and a member of the Big Fork Church of God. Christine enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, Christmas decorating and spending time with her family.
Christine was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her loving & devoted husband, J.B. Kilbourne, brothers, Monroe, Clemmie, Warner & James F. & sister, Marilyn Callahan.
She leaves the following relatives surviving; five cherished sons, Mark Kilbourne, James Callahan (Melinda), Jeffery Robert Kilbourne all of Wooton, KY., David Kilbourne (Rebecca), Avawam, Ky. and Christopher Kilbourne (Rebecca), Bledsoe, KY., one cherished daughter, Tracy Hamilton (Benny), Wooton, KY., two brothers, Belve Callahan (Elva) and Kelly Callahan both of Wooton, KY., two sisters, Wilma Jean Pennington, Burning Springs, KY. and Phyllis Richardson, Fleming Neon, KY., special care givers, Sherry Howard, Mabel Pennington & Anne Livelsburger & nurse, Mary Turner, seven treasured grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler, Noah, Kaylin, Lakisha, Rylan & Sasha and eight treasured great grandchildren, Adalyn, Zayden, Aubrey, Keeley, Serenity, Camdon, Landon and Kaesydon. Also a host of treasured nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Big Fork Church of God, Yeaddiss, KY.
Ministers: Mike Joseph, Larry Callahan & Chris Kilbourne
Interment: Full Gospel Church Cemetery, Smilax, KY.
Pallbearers: Christopher Kilbourne, Andrew Kilbourne, Tyler Kilbourne, Rylan Simpson, James Callahan, Sheryl Kelly and Rufus Kelly
Visitation: Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at the Church
