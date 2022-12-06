Christine G Davidson
December 7th 1949 - December 3rd 2022
Christine G Davidson, 72, of Manchester KY.
Passed away Saturday, December 3rd peacefully at her home.
Christine was born in Ohio, on December 7th 1949. A daughter of late Dee and Judy Smith.
Christine is survived by her children: Son Jason Durham, Daughter Jennifer (Tommy) Hensley. All of Manchester KY.
She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren: James(Jessica) Emery, Derek(Leann) Emery, Dillon(Nicole) Durham, Zac(Laken) Hensley, Brittany(Austin) Holland, Megan(Late Nathan) Sullivan, Levi Sizemore and Jayley Pearl Durham; her 11 Great-Grandchildren: Christian, Cc, Urijah, Madison, Carson, Cyrus, Colten, Camdyn, Adeline, Avery and Carleigh; life long best friend Gayle Hamilton; very special friend Sandy Mullins; and a host of other loved ones and friends.
Christine was a retired 20 year plus in wood worker. Christine always loved spending time with her friends and family most of all and doing arts and crafts.
Eternal rest grant unto her. O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the soul of the faithful departed through the Mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.
Rest In Paradise Gerty.
