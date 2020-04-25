Christine Harrison, age 88, passed away Saturday April 25th, 2020 at the Saint Joseph London Hospital.
Christine is survived by two daughters Brenda Woods and Husband Gary of East Bernstadt, KY, and Becky Parman of Manchester. She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Dana Craft, Tony Craft, Christian Nicole Hensley, Lance Woods, Tyler Neal, and James William Parman, as well as a host of great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Christine is further survived by the following brothers and sisters: George Saylor, Martha Burchfield, Stacey Saylor, Jean Saylor, and Gabby Saylor.
She is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Harrison, two children Barbara Craft and Anita Harrison, her parents Jim and Laurie Sizemore Saylor, and the following brothers and sisters: Eunice Clause, Evelynn Fox, Ester Sams, Katherine Saylor, Paulene Saylor, Hoofer Saylor, Noah Saylor, Charles Saylor, Jerry Saylor, and Paul Saylor.
Private Gravesite Services for Christine will be held at the Campbell Cemetery at Fall Rock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.