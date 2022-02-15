Christine Hoskins Jackson, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, February 14th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Christine was born in Clay County, KY on November 27, 1956, a daughter of the late Jehu and Nona Wagers Hoskins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Jackson.
Christine is survived by her daughters: Ashlee Jackson of Manchester and Jennifer Gregory and husband Russell of London; and her grandchildren: Tyler Gregory, Laci Gregory, and Adalyn Parker.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters: Delbert Hoskins of London, Loretta Swafford of Manchester, Rowena Hoskins Mills of London, and Rose Mary Harris of Manchester.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 10th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jimmy Wayne Smith and Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
