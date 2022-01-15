Mrs. Christine Robinson, age 94 departed this life on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Monday, December 26, 1927 in Manchester, Kentucky to Steve and Mattie Webb Alveras. She worked for the AdventHealth for many years and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Mattie Baumgartner, her daughter-in-law: Ruth Robinson, her grandchildren: Kendra Goins Ruth, Amy Robinson Coffey and Mason Joshua Baumgartner as well as her great grandchildren: Andy Ruth, Kayla Carroll and Michael Vincent Coffey.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Steve and Mattie Alveras, her husband: Ernest Robinson, her son: John Robinson, her daughter: Carol Goins and her brother: Louis Alveras.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Christine Robinson will be conducted on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest at the Macedonia Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, January 25, after 10:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
