Families will have a day filled with Christmas fun Saturday!
The Manchester Christmas Downtown event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Once that’s completed, the Oneida Tourism Committee will host Christmas in the Park with a parade at Oneida.
The event will feature food trucks, craft vendors with the highlight being an ice-skating rink, bounce house and slides.
Starting at 5 p.m., a Christmas Parade will be held at Oneida. The parade will be followed by Christmas in the Park where you can find chili and some hot chocolate!
Various groups will perform Christmas Carols and will conclude with the lighting of the Christmas tree. Patrons are urged to bring their own ornament to place on the tree.
There will be plenty to do and you never know, Santa Clause may even show up!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.