Shopper will have an opportunity to keep their money at home Saturday as Christmas in Clay will be held at the Crawdad Community building at Greenbriar.
Nearly 30 vendors will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can see the full list on page A10.
Chamber of Commerce President Steve Collins encourages everyone to shop local.
“This is a great opportunity to come and spend your money right here in Manchester and Clay County,” Collins said. “We have nearly 30 vendors on hand.”
Collins also asks citizens to visit local shops as well.
“We’ve got some great places to shop here in Clay County,” he said. “Please give our local businesses a chance to earn your business.”
