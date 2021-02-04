Christopher Scott Napier, 41, of Mount Vernon, KY, passed away Sunday, January 31st, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
Christopher was born in Cobb County, GA on December 17, 1979, a son of Joyce Ann (Junkins) Napier and Darrell Napier.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Joyce Ann Junkins Napier and Charles Abney of Berea, KY; his father and step-mother, Darrell and Anita Napier of Liberty Township, OH; his children: Austin Cole Napier, of Brodhead, KY, Tucker Chase Napier of Richmond, KY, Sequoia Brooke Napier of Berea, KY, Sadie Napier Howard of Mt. Vernon, KY, Natasha Nicole Samples of Berea, KY, and Stormy Rayne Bishop, of Richmond, KY; and the following grandchildren: Bryson Cole Napier, Brylee Nicole Napier, Braylon Christopher Napier, and Brenlei Ray Napier.
Christopher is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Darrell Ray Napier of Kennesaw, GA, Heath Smith of Cincinnati, OH, Juanita Napier Cope of Mt. Vernon, KY, and Hannah Dufek of Cincinnati, OH.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Stephen Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Irvin Hill Cemetery on Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, February 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
