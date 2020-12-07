Christy Renee White, age 42, of Manchester, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
She leaves behind two children, Billie Renei Berry of Williamsburg, KY, Tommy James Branstutter of Manchester, KY; her mother, Faye White; her fiance’ Carlie Smith, one grandchild, Oaklyn Jess; plus, a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Vaughn.
Christy was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. She loved her friends and family, and enjoyed listening to music.
Visitation & Funeral services for Christy Renee White are all deemed as private to abide by the governor’s COVID 19 mandate and will be held on Sunday, December 6th in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Oakley Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at the Vaughn Cemetery in Manchester, KY. For any questions, please feel free to contact the funeral home at 606.864.2158. The family has entrusted House Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
