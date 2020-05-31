The Clay County Circuit Clerk’s office opens Monday and Circuit Clerk Leslie Phillips has a few reminders for those planning to have their license(s) renewed.
The following is a statement from clerk Phillips:
-Please note that MASKS ARE REQUIRED while visiting the Clay County Circuit Court Clerks Office for ANY reason!
-Beginning June 1st individuals who do not feel comfortable coming into the office and have a driver’s license, permit, or ID card that EXPIRED or was LOST from MARCH 1ST 2020-JUNE 30TH 2020 and plan to get a renewal or to reissue their license may MAIL IN or TURN IN at the Clay Circuit Clerks Office an application form WITH their MONEY ATTACHED! The forms can be PICKED UP from the Clay Circuit Clerks Office or FOUND AT THE LINK BELOW :
https://kycourts.gov/Documents/covid19/TC94191.pdf
-If you choose to renew through the application process, your license will be mailed to you once the form has been processed!
-The number for the Clay Circuit Clerks Office is 606-598-3663 & anyone who wants a form brought out to their vehicle can call & someone will bring it to you!
-For people who’s license ran out BEFORE THE MARCH 1ST DEADLINE, you MUST COME to the Clay Circuit Clerks Office in order to renew your license, permit, or ID card! You CANNOT use the form for your renewal!
-PLEASE NOTE : All changes to licenses (such as name changes, address changes, etc.) & CDL renewals & issuing MUST BE DONE ON SITE AT THE CLAY CIRCUIT CLERKS OFFICE! These things CANNOT be done by the application form!!!
-Beginning June 1st, Kentucky State Police Driver’s Testing Branch will begin taking appointments for PERMIT TESTING! The number to make an appointment is 606-878-1573!
-As of now, testing will be EVERYDAY FROM 8:00-4:00!
-The address at which the permit tests will be given is :
Laurel County Old Courthouse
Community Room-Room 108
101 S Main Street
London, KY 40741
-The process for the permit test will be as follows :
•Please CALL & make your appointment at 606-878-1573
•You will still be required to bring ALL appropriate PAPERWORK to the CLAY COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERKS OFFICE before you go for testing!
•It will then be scanned in, with the normal process & you will be given a card TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT SCHEDULED thru the Kentucky State Police!
-We ask that you PLEASE be patient during this difficult & confusing reopening process!
-We love you all & we will try to accommodate for everyone through the renewal process!
-PLEASE remember we will be half staffed & will be working as hard as we can!!!!
