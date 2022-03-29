A Booneville city council member was arrested in Clay County Friday.
Betty Sebastian, 60, was charged with drug possession and failure to wear seatbelts.
According to published reports, Sebastian was seen driving without a seatbelt and stopped.
The arrest citation states the officer described her as being nervous and requested to search her vehicle.
The officer said Sebastian’s “story was not matching up” leading to why he requested the search.
The officer found a clear plastic baggy containing what was believed to be meth inside a cigarette pack.
