The Manchester City Council race is unofficial as this includes only the votes from precincts and early voting.  Mail-in and absentee votes will be available later this week.

As of now these are the unofficial totals for eight seats.  Top eight vote-getters will earn a place on the city council

-Earl Owens: 349

-Traci Rice White: 314

-Darnell Hipsher: 297

-Russell G. Gregory: 281

-Charles "Dobber" Weaver: 279

-Barbara White Colter: 252

-Penny Robinson: 243

-Eddie Smith: 232

-Betty Meredith: 217

-Anthony Hacker: 167

