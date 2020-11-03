The Manchester City Council race is unofficial as this includes only the votes from precincts and early voting. Mail-in and absentee votes will be available later this week.
As of now these are the unofficial totals for eight seats. Top eight vote-getters will earn a place on the city council
-Earl Owens: 349
-Traci Rice White: 314
-Darnell Hipsher: 297
-Russell G. Gregory: 281
-Charles "Dobber" Weaver: 279
-Barbara White Colter: 252
-Penny Robinson: 243
-Eddie Smith: 232
-Betty Meredith: 217
-Anthony Hacker: 167
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.