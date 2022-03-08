Gas is higher, food is higher, electric bills have doubled in some instances. Essentially everything we see is higher and that’s what department city supervisors told council members when it came to treating water, sewer and managing the garbage system for Manchester.
On Thursday, supervisors with the city’s three departments spoke to council members during their monthly meeting about the rising costs of supplies.
According to city manager Mike White, the costs for chemicals to treat water and sewer have more than doubled the last few years while the water rates have remained the same for 20 years.
“We have finally come to the point that we have no choice but to consider some type of increase,” he told the council. “None of us want to do this, we have the lowest water rates of anyone around us.”
White says other water districts are raising their rates to offset the rising costs of the chemicals.
“That’s what they’re doing, and their rates are already much higher than ours,” he told the council.
Mayor James Ed Garrison said he too has looked at the numbers and something must be done.
“For a long time, this city was broke and we finally fought our way out of that,” he said. “We don’t want to break anybody up but the cost of maintaining water and sewer is much higher now than what it used to be.”
White says he has a recommendation of a tiered level to raise the rates for water and sewer and it will be presented at the March city council meeting for discussion. The rate increase suggested would be at a minimum to offset the costs.
The same situation is also affecting the sanitation department. Tipping fees have increased for garbage but the rates for citizens have remained the same for years.
“County citizens are now paying $17 a month for six bags of garbage a week,” supervisor Scott Robinson told the council. “Residents in the city limits pay $12 a month for two pickups a week and we always pick up whatever they have, if it’s 10 bags we get it.”
The rate increase for county residents was due to the tipping fee increase, he said.
White said this too needs addressed by the council.
“Like our other rates, we are way behind what others are paying in cities all around us,” he said. “Look what county residents pay for less bags and less service. We can’t continue to operate like this.”
The council also asked he bring recommendations to next month’s meeting for garbage rates to help offset the tipping fee increase.
