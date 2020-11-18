The Manchester City Council took a decisive step Monday night to ensure the Department of Transportation District 11 office remains in Clay County.
Councilmembers unanimously agreed to donate 10 acres of property in Y-Hollow to the department as a future site of the highway office.
For the last six years, discussion has been underway by state officials to build a new district office. Several locations have been looked at for construction, but many have failed core drill testing.
Other counties and cities have been reaching out to state government officials on the possibility of having a new office built in their towns.
Senate President Robert Stivers has been adamant that the office would not be leaving Clay County during his watch in-regards-to the rumors.
Mayor James Ed Garrison says approximately 70-80 jobs are located within the district office with many of those being filled by Clay residents.
“We can’t afford to lose this district office to another town,” he told the council. “We need to do whatever it takes to keep it here.”
The council immediately agreed to donate land in Y-Hollow in effort to keep the office Clay County native and former Governor Bert T. Combs specifically created for Manchester.
