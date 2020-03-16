The city of Manchester has canceled tonight's city council meeting and are closing their office effective noon today.
"The city of Manchester will be closing today, Monday, March 16, 2020 at noon to the general public for the safety of our employees. We will be open Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for mail and phone payments only. NO PUBLIC ACCESS.
The following is the statement made by the city of Manchester:
