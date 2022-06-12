Mrs. Clara Howard, 79 departed this life on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her home. She was born on Wednesday, August 19, 1942 in Manchester, Kentucky to Jabe and Fannie Johnson Senters.
She leaves to mourn her passing her step-son: Charles Craig Howard, her sister: Perlie Jackson, her brother: Cecil Senters and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Jabe and Fannie Senters, her husband: Charles William Commodore “Jack” Howard and her siblings: Loyd, Cephas, Estill, Doise and Mona Rowland.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Clara Howard will be conducted on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Allen Roberts will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
