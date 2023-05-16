Clarence Eversole, 69, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, May 12th, at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, KY.
Clarence was born in Manchester, KY on August 26, 1953, a son of the late William and Delora Wagers Eversole.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Mills Eversole.
Clarence is survived by his son, Robbie Eversole, his stepson, Bobby Hubbard, and his stepdaughter, Tammy Hubbard, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Sierra Hope Eversole, Ronnie Lee Hoskins, Christopher Ryan Hubbard, and Madison Paige Hubbard; his step-grandchildren: Braxton Powers and Chloe Powers; and his brothers and sisters: Lawrence Eversole, Jim Eversole, Dolly Swafford, Nannie Smallwood, and Bessie Smith.
In addition to his wife and parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Rhonda Gail Hubbard; and by 11 brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Kenny Smith and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Eversole Cemetery at Otter Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 18th at Britton Funeral Home.
