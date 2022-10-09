Clarence Hollin, age 78 departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. He was born on Tuesday, January 4, 1944 in Manchester to Isom and Lillie (Jones) Hollin. He was a member of the Crawfish Holiness Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing several nieces and nephews: Jimmy Curry, Scotty Jewell, Harold Jewell, Crystal Root, Jimmy Ross, Tony Ross, Isom Ross, Lillie Ross, Terry Hollin, and Mickey Hollin; his best friend: Sheila Jones, and very special friends: Victoria Baker and Deliah Horsey.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Isom and Lillie Hollin; his sisters: Sudie Jewell and Esther Hollin Curry and his brothers: T. J. Hollin, and Isom Hollin; and these nieces and nephews: Ruby Carpenter, Kizzie Roberts, JoyAnn Curry, Forest Ross, Tommy Hollin and Johnny Lynn Curry.
Funeral Services for Clarence Hollin will be conducted on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Jewell will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 6PM until 9PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
