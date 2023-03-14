Clarence “ Night Prowler” Hoskins, age 78, husband of Debra (Dezarn) Hoskins of London passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. He was the father of Sandra Gibson, Debbie Eversole, Theresa Hoskins, Jeryl Hoskins, Angie Adams and Kenya Hoskins all of London, Kentucky, Debra Bush, Clarence Russell Hoskins and Michele Harris all of Manchester, Kentucky, Patsy Smith and Pansy Jones both of Hyden, Kentucky and Levi Cody Hoskins of Jackson County, Kentucky; the brother of, Gene Hoskins of Salem, Indiana, Kenneth Hoskins of Trinton, Ohio, Maxine Wagers of Manchester, Kentucky, Sherry Hall of London, Kentucky, Phyllis Vaughn of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Christine Hoskins of Tennessee. He was blessed with thirty five grandchildren and twenty six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Pearlie (Couch) Hoskins; by his siblings, Marie England, Ernest Hoskins, Seldon Hoskins, Junior Hoskins, Oma Lou Mitchell and Walter Hoskins; by his grandchildren, Addison Grace Hoskins, Kimberly Bush and Jarrod Bowling.
Funeral services for Clarence Hoskins will be conducted Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Brown, Pastor Wayne Bowling, Pastor Joey Burns and Terry Reid officiating. Special singing by Kevin Wilson. Entombment will follow at Rose Garden Cemetery, Clay County. The family of Clarence Hoskins will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Jeremy Hoskins, Jordan Hoskins, Clarence Russell Hoskins, Cody Hoskins, Braydon Harris, Henry Adams, Jeryl Hoskins, Alex Davis, Logan Bowling and Jamie Barger.
