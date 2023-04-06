Clarence T (C.T.) Bowling of London, Kentucky born in Lipps Branch Clay County, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening April 2, 2023 at Saint Joseph Hospital, at the age of 83. Born September 30, 1939, he was the son of the late Eliza Lipps Bowling and Julius Bowling, of Clay County, and was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Felicia Gail Hampton of Corbin, Kentucky, and sister Beatrice Sizemore Khoury of Studio City, California.
He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Byble Bowling, beloved sister Virginia Bowling Marcum, former wife Wanda J Deaton, daughter Katrina Lynn Bowling, son-in-law Darrell Hampton of Corbin, KY, bonus daughter Kelly Shepherd Hill (Matthew) of Alabama, grandsons Trevor Shea Bowling of Lexington, Kentucky, William T Petry II (Billy), granddaughter Heather Noel Hampton of Corbin, KY, grandson Joseph Hill of Alabama, and granddaughter Katie Owens (Andrew) of Georgia, and special nephews Norman Khoury of Ohio and Douglas Khoury of California, and God son Brady James Deaton JR of Canada.
He is also preceded in death by his extended Bowling siblings from Ohio.
He was an active member of Gilberts Chapel United Baptist in Lily, Kentucky. He was a Master Mason at the Bush Masonic Lodge, a retiree of UPS for 27 years of service, he enjoyed singing in gospel quartets; the Owens Quartet, the Melody Makers, and the Anchorman. He enjoyed all things outdoors from fishing to hunting, and he was also an avid wood worker.
Clarence T (C.T.) Bowling departed this life Sunday April 2, 2023 being 83 years, 6 months, and 3 days of age.
The funeral service for Clarence T (C.T.) Bowling will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Joel Holcomb and David Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery in London, Kentucky.
The family of Clarence T (C.T.) Bowling will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Thursday beginning at 6:00 pm.
Pallbearers: Trevor Shea Bowling, William T. Petry II, Sammy Lipps, Herbert Smith, Chuck Keller, and Andrew Owens.
Honorary Pallbearers: Retired UPS Drivers.
