Claude Sibert – age 93, passed away April 6, 2022. He was born June 6, 1928 in Manchester, KY to the late James and Mary (Craft) Sibert. He served in the Merchant Marines and was a truck driver for over 30 years. He married Billie Lawson on June 6, 1984. He is survived by his wife Billie Sibert, step-daughter Brandie and her husband David Bowman, who he loved as his own. He is also survived by two step-sons, Ricky Taylor and Dale Mills and a sister Willie (Earl) Drentlaw of Minnesota. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He loved all his grandchildren, but was especially close to three great-grandchildren, Josiah, William and Jordan and three great-great grandchildren, Brianna, Brayden and Benson. He enjoyed all their visits and always looked forward to seeing them. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Eugene, Bonnie, Cecil, John and Bill Sibert and three sisters Edna Hilliard, Henrietta Bowling and Evilee Jeffers. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1130AM until time of service (1230PM) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either Hospice of Cincinnati or Sanctuary Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center, 11501 Hamilton Ave, Cinti, OH, 45231. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com
