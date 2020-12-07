Claude Wayne Wagers, 64, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Tuesday, November 24th, at his home.
Claude was born in Clay County, KY on March 11, 1956, a son of the late Juanita and Claude Wagers.
Claude is survived by four sons: Jason Wayne Wagers, Phillip Shane Wagers, Christopher Alan Wagers, and Claude Brandon Wagers, all of Indianapolis, IN
He is also survived by two grandchildren: Kyle Kisamore and Jason Wagers, Jr.; and by
three sisters: Carlon Vargo of Leslie County, Cordie Sue Collins of Red Bird, and Laura Brenda Wagers of Otter Creek.
In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Lee Wagers; his brother, Lester Wagers; and his sister, Cathy Collett.
Private Services will be held Tuesday, December 8th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Walker Cemetery on Goose Rock.
