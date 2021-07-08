The Clay County 10 and under softball team swept through the region at Harlan and downed Hazard/Perry County in the championship.
The team now advances to the state tournament in Grayson.
The Clay County 10 and under softball team swept through the region at Harlan and downed Hazard/Perry County in the championship.
The team now advances to the state tournament in Grayson.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.