The Clay County 10 and under softball team swept through the region at Harlan and downed Hazard/Perry County in the championship.

The team now advances to the state tournament in Grayson.

IMG_7428.jpg
IMG_7432.jpg
IMG_7435.jpg
IMG_7437.jpg
IMG_7439.jpg
IMG_7442.jpg
IMG_7464.jpg
IMG_7469.jpg
IMG_7470.jpg
IMG_7473.jpg
IMG_7475.jpg
IMG_7477.jpg
IMG_7478.jpg
IMG_7486.jpg
IMG_7490.jpg
IMG_7491.jpg
IMG_7495.jpg
IMG_7497.jpg
IMG_7517.jpg
IMG_7531.jpg
IMG_7535.jpg
IMG_7549.jpg
