Statement about the upcoming winter storm by Clay County 911:
We are preparing for what could be a very serious weather situation over the next couple of days. We've talked with Clay County Emergency Management today and all first responders are preparing for what could potentially happen. Hazardous road conditions and power outages are very likely.
We anticipate a higher than usual call volume over the next 48 hours or so and we ask that you do not call 911 unless you have an emergency.
If you need to report a power outage, please use the numbers below.
Kentucky Utilities 800-981-0600
Jackson Energy 800-262-7480
If your power goes out and you or someone in your home loses use of medical equipment or oxygen, and you do not have a back up, by all means call 911.
We will do everything we can to help! Please stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary and be safe!
