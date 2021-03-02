Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited seating for this year's 49th district tournament, Clay County has been awarded the opportunity to host the 2022 district basketball tournament.
During the 49th District meeting with Jackson, Clay, Oneida Baptist, Red Bird and North Laurel, a motion was made by Jackson County to allow Clay to host again next season.
Clay Athletic Director Tom Nicholson says due to the COVID-19 restrictions, he would only be allowed to sell approximately 400 tickets per game this year as the host school.
Attendance for boy's championship games annually have over 1,500 in attendance, a huge financial windfall for a host school.
Oneida Baptist Institute President Larry Allen Gritton seconded the motion to allow Clay to host in 2022 and all members voted yes with the exception of North Laurel.
