(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – A 10-0 drubbing of the Redhounds completes the Tigers regular season sweep over Corbin. Clay County (15-5) are the winners of six straight contests and are viewed as one of three potential front-runners for the 13thregion title. Corbin and Whitley County are the other two.
The Tigers leapt on Corbin quickly and never took their foot off the gas, scoring six runs in the first inning sparked by a Brandin Crawford three-run homer that sailed over the left center fence. Crawford finished with a 2-4 day at the plate with three RBI’s, a team high.
Crawford and Co. kept the pressure on Corbin, as Thomas Jackson smacked two hits along with an RBI as well, continuing his stellar offensive season batting .431. Jackson caught the complete game effort from Crawford, who threw all five innings for the Tigers and struck out seven. He allowed five hits.
Clay County scored three runs in the 4th, and one more in the 5th to end the contest. Tiger Coach Jason Smith was once again pleased with the effort his team brought. “Very proud, total team win,” said Smith. “That’s a good team (Corbin) over there. When you beat them 10-0 you should feel accomplished, but not satisfied. We’re going one game at a time.”
Connor Farmer – 1 RBI, 1 Run; Ethan Jackson – 1-3; 1 Run; Brandin Crawford – 2-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI; Thomas Jackson – 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 Run; Ryan Hastings – 1-2; Hogan Hinkle – 1 Run; Tate Farmer – 1-2, 1 Run; Zach Saylor – 1-2, 2 RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.