11 confirmed cases on Wednesday propelled Clay County past the 1,000 mark of COVID-19 cases, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The county now has 1,003 cases since COVID tracking began with 399 active cases.
11 confirmed cases on Wednesday propelled Clay County past the 1,000 mark of COVID-19 cases, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The county now has 1,003 cases since COVID tracking began with 399 active cases.
We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.