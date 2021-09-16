Ohio Valley Wrestling is coming to Manchester with a match at Clay County High School on Friday, September 17 to promote “Take 1 for the Team,” a targeted vaccination drive working to increase vaccination rates in Clay County.  

The evening will feature eight wrestling matches, as well as food trucks and vaccination offered on site.  “Take 1 for the Team” sponsors Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans will be offering ten $500 prizes for residents who show proof of vaccination or are vaccinated on site.  The campaign features incentives and an array of personal and local testimonials regarding vaccination.  

 

WHO:    Ohio Valley Wrestling sponsored by local community leaders.                   

WHAT:   Wrestling match and on-site vaccination provided by “Take 1 for the Team” campaign

 

WHEN:    September 17, 2021 5:00 p.m. E.T.

 

WHERE:   Clay County High School, 415 Clay County High Road, Manchester

                

Recommended for you