During these unprecedented times, the people of Kentucky have come together as a community to begin our recovery from the effects of COVID-19. As our economy looks to reopen safely, the need for personal protective equipment is paramount.
On behalf of the citizens of Clay County, I was pleased to accept two generous donations of protective masks from the Republic of China (Taiwan). The people of Taiwan were able to provide 10,000 protective masks to Clay County and an additional 80,000 masks to the Commonwealth. These donations are symbolic of the friendship that exists between Kentuckians and those represented by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO).
One way these donations have made an impact in our community is by providing masks to first responders. Our ambulance services and police departments will continue to provide safety to our community, while protecting themselves and containing the spread of coronavirus.
Not only will the protective masks assist the community’s first responders, but the donation will also assist the Save the Children Organization. Save the Children will use the protective masks to safely provide vital community services to the children of Clay County. These services include nutrition and early childhood education.
The people of Taiwan have proven that Kentuckians continue to have an international democratic partner; willing to assist their neighbor through difficult times. This month, President Trump sent his Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar to visit and learn about Taiwan’s swift response to contain the spread of COVID-19. When the virus began to spread from China into Taiwan, the government was able to provide guidelines and protocols to protect their people from the effects of the virus. The United States has a strong ally in Taiwan and continued measures to strengthen our relationship should be taken at all levels of government. As the entire world continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, from the city of Manchester to the city of Taipei, having a partner to rely on is the key to a successful recovery.
