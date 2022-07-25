Eastern Kentucky University has announced recipients of the Dean’s List, Dean’s Award and President’s Award for the spring 2022 semester.
To achieve Dean’s List honors, students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 grade point average, students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 grade point average, and students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.
Dean’s Award recipients are those students who have achieved Dean’s List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to Dean’s Award students by the dean of their academic college.
The President’s List was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement, bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 grade point average for a semester.
“We are committed to academic excellence and the continued success of our students,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “Honoring students who have achieved a high level of academic success is one of the highlights of our year.”
Spring Dean List—
Carlene Coots, Tiffany Bishop, Emerald Collopy, Shirley Cupp, Kelsey Jones, Gwenyth Hatchel, Stephanie Fultz, Bethany Buttery, Tara England, Ireland Stewart, Charles Saylor, Jacob Adams, Ryan Marcum, Joel Spurlock, Macey Blair, Chance Smith, Samuel Woods, Laney Combs, Faith Woods, Jacob Hubbard, Madison Wagers, Summer Goins, Emily Stivers, Lauren Gabbard, Ciera Cox, Haley Melton, Abigail Wagers, Skylar Burns, Eliza Clarkston, Cody Henson, Brandon Ferrell, Evan Langdon, Marisa Reid, Emma Rader, Lydia Woods, Kelsey Collett, Joseph Hampton, Ethan McKeehan, Chloe Smith, James Taylor, Hannah Stevens, James Combs, John Combs, Kaleigh Hoskins, Brandon Madden, Noah Mitchell, Taylor Asher, Noah Smith, Rebecca Wagers, Patrick Wacholtz, Mailee Murray.
Dean’s Award-
Lydia Woods, Stephanie Fultz.
President’s List—
Shirley Cupp, Kelsey Jones, Stephanie Fultz, Bethany Buttery, Tara England, Ireland Stewart, Ryan Marcum, Joel Spurlock, Macy Blair, Madison Wagers, Summer Goins, Lauren Gabbard, Haley Melton, Eliza Clarkston, Emma Rader, Lydia Woods, Kelsey Collett, Chloe Smith, James Combs, Kaleigh Hoskins, Noah Mitchell, Taylor Asher, Mailee Murray.
