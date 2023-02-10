4-H Community Service Project
This Valentines Day share your love by donating ready to eat food items to Clay & Leslie County 4-H! These items will be donated to Knott Co. Extension Office & donated to flood victims at local food drives. Drop offs will be on weekdays at Clay County Extension Office or Leslie County Extension Office between February 1st-14th from 8 AM – 4 PM.
Kentucky Maple Day will be on Saturday, February 4th from 9 am – 5 pm at Jimmie Sizemore’s Farm (Sarvis Fork Sugar Bush) located at 591 Sarvis Branch Rd in Manchester, KY. Kentucky Maple Day is a celebration and educational event all rolled into one. Products available: maple syrup, maple candy and maple coated nuts. For more information visit: https://ky-maplesyrup.ca.uky.edu/ky-maple-day
4-H Cooking Club will be on February 9th at the Clay County Extension Office at 4 PM. Join us as we make Valentine’s Day treats! FREE & open to all youth ages 5-18. You must call to register at 598-2789.
Celebrate Heart Health Month! 4H Grab & Go Bags will be available for pick-up at the Clay County Extension Office on February 9th, 10th, and 13th from 8AM-4PM. Bags will include physical activity items, recipes and more! FREE & available to youth ages 5-18. You must call 598-2789 to claim your bag of items by February 7th.
Cooking Through the Calendar will be on Feb 10th at 11 AM at the Clay County Extension Office This month we will be making Cajun Seasoned Fish with Rice. Join us and try out this new recipe and receive a 2023 recipe calendar! Call 598-2789 to register.
Will Bowling will be teaching an Apple and Peach Tree Pruning Workshop at his farm on Saturday, February 11th at 10 AM. The address is 156 Laurel Branch Road, Manchester. FREE & open to the public. Call 598-2789 to register and for directions.
Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating class will be on February 13th at 4 PM at the Clay County Extension Office. This is a family-oriented activity, but all are welcome. Bring your family to decorate Valentine-themed sugar cookies! A perfect Valentine’s Day activity for everyone. This class is free and open to the public, but spots are limited! Please call 598-2789 to register by February 10th.
4-H Art Club will meet on February 21st at the Clay County Extension Office at 4 PM. FREE & open to all youth ages 5-18. Please call to register by February 16th at 598-2789.
2023 Mid-South Stocker Conference is Feb. 21-22 in Bowling Green
The 2023 Mid-South Stocker Conference will return to in-person format Feb. 21-22 in Bowling Green. The conference will offer educational sessions, demonstrations, and opportunities for beef producers to network with industry representatives. For more information and to register, visit https://midsouthstockerconference.utk.edu/.
Clay County Cattlemen’s meeting will be on February 21st at 6 PM at the EXCEL building. Please call 598-2789 to register.
Clay County Beekeepers Association will meet on February 23rd at 6 PM at the EXCEL building.
Save the date! 4-H Summit is for 6th, 7th & 8th graders. Join Kentucky 4-H at the 2023 4-H Summit, a leadership conference just for middle schoolers! The event will happen at two of our beautiful 4-H Camps March 16-18! Youth attend with their county delegation and get to participate in activities like 4-H T-Shirt Swap, Taste of Kentucky, 4-H 4K, Leadership Workshops, Community Service Projects and so much more! They will get to meet middle schoolers from across the state and choose workshops of interest to participate in. Contact Alissa Ackerman at 598-2789 for more information! Deadline to register is February 24th. Limited spots are available.
Eastern KY Farmer Conference will be on February 24 – 25 at Pine Mountain State Park. For more information and to register, to: https://cfaky.org/2023-eastern-kentucky-farmer-conference/
EKY Grower Buyer Farmer Meet Up (A Pre-EKY Farmer Conference Event) will be on Friday, February 24th from 10AM – noon at Pine Mountain State Park. Check in starts at 9:30 AM. KY Farmers - Are you interested in expanding into new market channels? KY Retail Buyers and Chefs – Are you interested in purchasing locally-produced food for your business or restaurant? Pre-registration is required. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-eky-grower-buyer-meetup-tickets-523919566527
Laugh and Learn will be on February 28th at 11 AM at the Clay County Extension Office. Laugh and Learn is a Kindergarten-readiness program to help prepare your little ones for the beginning of their school experience. Bring them and yourself and we will have some fun activities, as well as a story to read. FREE & open to the public. Please call 598-2789 to register.
