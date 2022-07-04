♦Homemaker Card Making Club meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 1PM at the Clay County Extension Office. The next meeting will take place on July 12th. New members are welcome! If you’re not already a homemaker member, dues are $12 annually. Call 598-2789 for more information.
♦Adaptation Planning and Practices for Kentucky Forests is a 2-part series for foresters, landowners, Natural Resource professionals & educators. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/forest-adaptation
- July 12 – (Virtual): Preparing for Climate Change
- July 20 –(In-person): Adaptation Planning & Practices Quicksand, Breathitt County
♦Join us at the Clay County Extension Office for Cooking Through the Calendar on July 13th at 1:00 pm! FREE & open to the public! Call 598-2789 to save your spot and receive a recipe calendar after the class!
♦Pins & Needles Homemaker Club meets the 3rd Saturday of every month at 10 AM at the EXCEL building beside McDonalds. The next meeting will be on July 16th. This club always welcomes new members! Bring your materials and join them with your sewing projects. Don't know how to sew, no problem...they will teach you! If you’re not already a homemaker member, dues are $12 annually. Call 598-2789 for more information.
♦Kentucky Woodland Owners Short Course Webinars & Tours: Give Your Woodland Knowledge a Boost will be in July. Watch all 4 webinars (7-8:30 PM) and attend 1 Woodland & Wildlife Tour (9:30 AM – 3 PM). Woodland Management Activities & Tree ID Webinar will be on July 19th. Forest Health Webinar will be July 21st. Wildlife Management Webinar will be July 26th. Woodland Management in a Changing Climate Webinar will be July 28th. Pennyrile State Forest self-driving tour with several stops & short walks during the day will be on August 6th. Berea college Forest – walking tour on well-maintained trailes (about 2.5+ miles) will be on August 13th. $10 for webinar only. $20-30 for webinars and tour. Register at https://wosc.ca.uky.edu/
♦Our 4-H Art Club will be meeting on July 20th at 3:00pm at the Clay County Extension Office. Each month we will focus on a new art project! Free & open to youth 8-18. Call to register at 598-2789.
♦The Clay County Beekeepers Association will meet on July 21st at 6:00 PM at the EXCEL building beside McDonalds. Please call 598-2789 to register.
♦Mark your calendars for July 26th at 3PM for the next 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting! You do not have to own a rabbit to join. You must call to register. This club is free and open all youth ages 8-18. You must call 598-2789 to register.
♦Invasive Species Management Field Day will be August 6th at St. Ann’s Church on Town Branch Rd from 9AM-12PM. We’ll be covering common invasive species identification, demonstrating different treatment options, and financial resources to assist with management. We’ll be joined by staff from KSU, KDFWR, USFS, and the Ruffed Grouse Society. This field day will take place in the woods, so please dress appropriately. FREE & open to the public. Please call 598-2789 to register or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.