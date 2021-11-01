You’ve probably seen it, a large yellowish walnut laying in the highway. The pavement has a stain where vehicles have run over them.
In years past some may have viewed the walnuts as a nuisance as they can damage a lawnmower blade if you try to mow over them.
Those with walnut trees on their property had a dilemma-you either threw the nut away or hulled them yourself.
Now you have an alternative as a Sutton Branch family has set up a walnut hulling station just off Ky. 11.
Eric and Sara Summerall moved to Clay County in 2016 from Richmond, Virginia. They looked all up and down the Appalachian corridor for property to start a farm and located here.
Over the last five years the Summerall family started their farm. While working part-time jobs, the couple and their daughters have raised cattle, chickens and built a greenhouse.
This year they decided to try something new—hulling walnuts.
Working with county extension agent Will Bowling, the Summerall’s located a machine to hull the walnuts and bag them. They’re under contract with Hammons Black Walnut, a company that’s been in business for over 75 years.
Eric says trying their hand in the walnut industry was his wife’s idea.
“We just wanted to do something different, so we gave it a try,” Sara said.
So far, it’s worked out well for the family and walnut harvesters.
The Summerall’s pay out $18 per one hundred pounds of the hulled walnuts. The great thing about this process is-you don’t have to hull them yourself!
“A lot of people leave the walnuts in their driveways and run over them,” Eric said. “We’ve done that before also. But this process makes it much easier.”
The machine on the Summerall farm can hull hundreds of pounds of walnuts in just a matter of minutes.
When a load of walnuts arrives, they load them into the harvester hopper.
“The machine has a shaft with chains on it that hulls the walnut,” Eric said. “The hull comes out one end and the nut comes out the other to a bag.”
The turnout has been outstanding and exceeded the expectations for their first year.
“We’ve processed over 30,000lbs since October 1,” Sara said. “We’ve had people come by several times bringing their walnuts.”
At the end of the season, Hammons will send a tractor-trailer to pick up the bags.
It’s also given the Summerall family an opportunity to meet people not only from Clay County, but all-over southeastern Kentucky and beyond.
“We’ve had them come with bags, buckets, trailers and trucks,” she said with a laugh. “It’s been a great season and this year’s walnut crop has been heavy.”
The couple will be taking in walnuts through at least November 15th.
“The best days to drop off is Thursday through Sunday,” Sara said. “We are rookies at this, but we are happy about how things have turned out.”
The farm is located at 7856 Beech Creek Road, Manchester, Ky. 40962; off Ky. 11 at new Sutton bridge, when you cross the bridge, you are looking directly at the Summerall farm.
You can also call them at (606) 847-2980.
