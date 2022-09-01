The Clay County Health Department, with assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, will be conducting a survey to assess the local community’s emotional well-being and public health needs after the recent devastating flash floods.
The Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response – or CASPER – is designed to rapidly assess the community’s health needs after a disaster.
Clay County Health Department Public Health Director Christie Green said the survey is meant to measure preparedness and help her staff know how to best respond in times of disaster to help meet the community’s needs.
The survey will take place Tuesday, September 6, 2022, through Saturday 10, 2022, in the flood affected communities.
The fifteen survey teams will visit neighborhoods, going to randomly, predetermined households within each census block.
Green said team members will carry identification cards and be wearing vests. She said survey team members will include the county’s local health department staff, neighboring counties staff, state public health personnel, public health students, and others.
They will not be gathering any confidential information and will only conduct the work during daylight hours, Green said.
Green said community members who have questions about the CASPER survey or the teams visiting neighborhoods can call the Clay County Health Department at (606)598-2425.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.