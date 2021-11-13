As Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans’ “Take 1 for the Team” campaign continued with a highly-successful vaccination event at Liberty Worship and Outreach Center on Saturday, Covid vaccination rates have climbed rapidly and Covid positivity rates continue to fall dramatically in a county that once nearly led the nation in positivity.
Clay County now has a vaccination rate of 46 percent for individuals over the age of 12 – an increase from 34 percent when the campaign started. In the past week, Clay County has reported 18 new Covid cases. From August 23 to August 29, at the peak positivity rate, Clay County reported 376 new Covid cases – a positivity rate more than 20 times greater than today. The Liberty Worship and Outreach Center event Saturday was one of the most successful events to date with 59 people receiving vaccinations.
The “Take 1 for the Team” campaign, organized by Volunteers of America Mid-State and sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans with partners including AdventHealth Manchester and Clay County Public Schools, is a voluntary vaccine campaign designed to increase the vaccination rate in Clay County. The campaign kicked off at the end of August.
The campaign has featured multiple vaccinations sites at schools, workplaces and churches, including all nine public schools and two private schools. “Take 1 for the Team” has offered an array of incentives for being vaccinated, including being entered into drawing for cash prizes as large as $500, gift cards, electronics including televisions and University of Kentucky basketball tickets. VOA and HAHP also partnered with Ohio Valley Wrestling on a vaccination event in Manchester.
At the heart of the campaign has been personal testimonials from community members and leaders explaining their decisions to become vaccinated and why a healthy and safe Clay County is important to them. Volunteers of America has coordinated a marketing and outreach campaign that has included a significant investment in digital advertising.
When the campaign began, the Delta variant was causing COVID positivity to surge and AdventHealth reported that approximately 95 percent of new COVID cases were among the unvaccinated. Clay County had the third highest positivity rate in the entire nation. Clay County now has the 16th lowest Covid positivity rate of all counties in Kentucky.
“This reduction is the result of community dedication and unity. So many people have worked so hard to carry the simple message that you protect the health and safety of your loved ones, friends and neighbors when you get vaccinated. People doubted we could make this progress, but the success shows that we can set aside the noise of confrontation and disagreement and work together to achieve something truly important,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.
While Covid positivity rates are falling rapidly throughout Kentucky and across the nation, the decrease in Clay County has been dramatic. The positivity rate in Clay County, according to Center for Disease Control statistics, is now 4.59 percent, while the statewide rate is 5.05 percent. Neighboring Counties to Clay are also trending downward, but not as quickly. Jackson County’s positivity rate is 12.89 percent, Owsley is 10.00 percent and Leslie is 8.61 percent.
The vaccination rate throughout Southeastern Kentucky is also increasing steadily, with Clay now at 46.0 percent of residents older than 12 vaccinated. Neighboring Counties include Jackson at 37.8 percent and Jackson at 37.8 percent.
“Trusted, local testimonials make a huge difference in raising vaccination rates, and Clay County is a great example of that,” said Tom Stephens, Executive Director of the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. “Medicaid and commercial health plans are proud to partner with VOA to help amplify these voices and provide critical resources for incentives, worksite vaccinations, and special events, and more.”
The new data is also reflected by local hospitals and AdventHealth. In September, ICU beds were 100 percent occupied in Clay County. The occupancy rate in the ICU is now lower than 10 percent.
Volunteers of America has a track record of leading successful vaccination campaigns. It was one of the first employers in Kentucky to mandate vaccination for employees and was able to achieve 100 percent vaccination of more than 600 VOA team members with minimal employee attrition with a campaign focused on incentives, vaccine information and testimonials from VOA employees and leaders.
“We are going to continue to work to spread this message, but the progress has been dramatic. It shows what you can do when you come together and support each other,” Hancock said.
