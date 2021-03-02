MANCHESTER, Ky. – The visiting Yellow Jackets left with a taste of defeat, as Clay sent them back to home after their 54-40 win over Middlesboro. Senior guard Taylor Asher once again led the Lady Tigers, scoring 20 points on six three pointers. Freshman Madison Curry (14pts) continued her strong season, adding two threes, while sophomore Jaylen Combs added a three of her own.
Clay County jumped out to an early 15-8 lead over Middlesboro and never looked back. The Yellow Jackets had no answer for the Lady Tigers throughout the course of the game, as they simply couldn’t overcome the deficit established early on. Back-to-back buckets from Sizemore pushed Clay ahead 35-25 with 3:50 remaining in the contest, followed by a Madison Jones lay in.
The fourth quarter told much of the same story, as Clay outscored Middlesboro 15-12 to secure their third straight victory. It’s far from a stretch to say the Lady Tigers have turned their season around. They play with much more enthusiasm as Coach Burchell and the team have seemingly found a beat they vibe to.
Taylor Asher – 20pts; Madison Curry – 14pts; Mackenzie Sizemore – 8pts; Courtney Jones – 8pts; Jaylen Combs – 4pts.
