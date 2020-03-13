Announcement as to Clay District Court Currently scheduled for March 16, 2020:  On March 12, 2020, an Order was issued by the Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court in response to the COVID-19 Emergency.  The effective time period for this Order is March 16, 2020 through April 10, 2020.   Under the Order, with the exception of certain emergency hearings and certain statutorily required hearings, ALL in person Court appearances in criminal and civil cases must be rescheduled.   Accordingly, on Monday March 16, 2020, the Clay District Court District Court will ONLY conduct preliminary hearings for all cases involving individuals currently lodged in the Clay Co. Detention Center.  ALL OTHER cases currently set for March 16, 2020 are POSTPONED and will be RESCHEDULED to THURSDAY MAY 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m..

