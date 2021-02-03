HAZARD, Ky. – A 79-65 victory over the Commodores was no easy task, but the Tigers made it seem like it was. “We played a pretty good game overall,” said Coach Gray. “We played really good defense for about 10-12 seconds on a few possessions, but we have to finish it out. I felt we shared the ball very, very well, and we also have a few guys nearing a double-double each game. Very proud of this team.”
The Tigers would go back and forth with the Commodores early on, as Perry Central’s Rydge Beverly (20pts) and Tyler Day (18pts) began their high scoring night. Clay’s Tate Farmer (15pts, 14 rebounds) had what Coach Gray said was his best game as a Tiger yet. “I thought Tate played outstanding,” said Gray. “When we rebound well, we play well. Tate did a wonderful job of being efficient on both ends of the court.”
Clay County would lead Perry Central 21-19 at the end of the first quarter, as Connor Farmer (22pts) would nail a buzzer beater to give the Tigers an early lead. Farmer and Connor Robinson (25pts) were the leading scorers for the Tigers, however Clay posted four double digit scorers, showcasing the depth and talent the Tigers possess. Raven Abner added 13 points, including yet another three which continued his season-long streak of a three-pointer made in each contest.
The Tigers continued their efficient play and strong shooting, heading into the half with a 42-29 lead over the Commodores. Clay wouldn’t look back, as they would close out the contest having never lost the lead, 79-65. “It’s always tough to come over here and get a win,” said Coach Gray. “Our guys played really hard on both ends of the court. This is an effort we can really build on and learn from.”
Connor Robinson (25pts); Connor Farmer (22pts); Tate Farmer (15pts); Raven Abner (13pts); Brady Wolfe (2pts); Landon Hensley (2pts).
