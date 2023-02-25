The Clay County Tigers will face Barbourville for the third time this year in the opening round of the 13th region tournament.
Clay and Barbourville will tip at 6 p.m. Thursday night at The Arena in Corbin.
Barbourville holds two wins over Clay this season 74-65 and 70-58.
The boy's tournament will open on Wednesday. Here's how the field is set with district winners playing runners-up.
Wednesday, March 1st 6 p.m.
North Laurel vs. Harlan Independent
Wednesday, March 1st 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Pineville
Thursday, March 2nd at 6 p.m.
Barbourville vs. Clay
Thursday March 2nd at 7:30 p.m.
Harlan County vs. Corbin
