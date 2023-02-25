The Clay County Tigers will face Barbourville for the third time this year in the opening round of the 13th region tournament.

Clay and Barbourville will tip at 6 p.m. Thursday night at The Arena in Corbin.

Barbourville holds two wins over Clay this season 74-65 and 70-58.

The boy's tournament will open on Wednesday.  Here's how the field is set with district winners playing runners-up.

Wednesday, March 1st 6 p.m.

North Laurel vs. Harlan Independent

Wednesday, March 1st 7:30 p.m.

South Laurel vs. Pineville

Thursday, March 2nd at 6 p.m.

Barbourville vs. Clay

Thursday March 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

Harlan County vs. Corbin

