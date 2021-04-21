(STEARNS, Ky.) – With their 2nd consecutive one run victory, the Clay County Tiger softball team is all in favor of exciting games. The Tigers defeated McCreary Central 15-14, on the road. “These past two games have been a joy, especially after two wins,” said a thrilled Coach Jason Rice. “These girls are battling night in night out, and they’re a pleasure to coach.”
Rice has to be happy with his production, as his team has combined for 39 hits in two games and posted 28 runs in those two games. No runners left stranded, and RBI’s aplenty. “It’s fun,” said Rice. “It’s absolutely fun. Seeing these girls enjoying the game, that’s what it’s all about. We just have to clean things up on the defensive side. Nothing that we can’t fix in practice.”
The contest was tied at 12-12 in the top of the sixth inning, when Madison Jones singled, bringing in two runs to push Clay ahead, 14-12. Clay scored their 15th and final run as Taylor King hit a sacrifice fly bringing home Madison Curry from third. The Lady Raiders made a final push, scoring two runs in the 7th, ousted by the Tigers.
Senior Allie Rose Phillips had a huge day at the plate, slapping four hits to lead the team. Ellie Finley, Madison Jones, Emma Tuttle, and Madison Curry all collected multiple hits for Clay County. Hailey Napier pitched a complete game for the Tigers, striking out four of the McCreary batters in the win.
Ellie Finley – 3-6; Madison Jones – 3-4; Allie Phillips – 4-5; Emma Tuttle – 2-4; Madison Curry – 3-5; Hailey Napier – 1-4; Riley Tuttle – 1-5; Taylor King – 1-4.
