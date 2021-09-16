Theft and drugs highlights indictments returned by the Clay Grand Jury this week.
-Marshall Bowling, 43, is indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 after allegedly taking a 1998 Dodge pickup in his possession knowing it had been stolen.
-Jordan Wagers, 19, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 when he had a 2005 KIA Optima in his possession knowing it had been stolen.
-Shannon McQueen, 38, faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $500 for taking a 1995 S-10 Blazer belonging to Luther Thomas.
-Lewis R. Gray, 54, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 for taking possession of the 1996 S-10 Blazer Shannon McQueen allegedly stole from Luther Thomas.
-Jonathan Griffie, 29, was indicted for arson 2nd, burglary 3rd, criminal mischief 1st, and criminal trespass 3rd. Griffie allegedly burglarized the property of Mary Graham and started a fire with intent to destroy or damage a shed she owned.
-LeeAnn Smith, 32, is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 when she exercised control over a bank account belonging to Troy and Laura Fields and stole money in excess of $10,000.
-Jonathan Brumley, 48, was indicted for improper equipment, one headlight, no registration plates, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, fleeing or evading police 1st degree motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance, wanton endangerment 1st, resisting arrest and assault 3rd police officer.
-Ray Wagers, 40, Robert Estep, Jr., 37, were indicted for trafficking a controlled substance 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia. Estep faces additional charges of possession of controlled substance 1st, possession of marijuana less than 8 oz., failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates, failure to or improper signal.
-Brandon Davidson, 35, is charged with possession of controlled substance 1st offense/possession of a firearm at time of commission of crime; burglary 1st, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender second. Davidson allegedly entered a home in July 2021 belonging to Sarah Childs. A second indictment was returned against Davidson stemming from an incident on April 16, 2021. He is charged with failure to or improper signal, fleeing or evading police 1st, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, trafficking in controlled substance 1st-enhanced due to possession of a firearm, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.
-Gary Sester, 46, was indicted for possession of controlled substance 1st degree.
-George Minton, 62, faces an indictment charge of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st.
-James Jarvis, 52, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree.
-Eli Combs, 43, is indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd, possession of a controlled substance 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st and possession of a controlled substance 3rd.
-Terry Smith, 44, is charged with assault 4th domestic violence for allegedly striking Robert Eric Brown in the face, head and neck with his fists and hands.
-Elzie Sizemore, Jr., 30, is indicted for criminal possession of forged instrument 1st and theft by deception over $500. Sizemore allegedly wrote a check for $1,400 to Stop N Go Market knowing the check would not be honored.
-Raymond Henson, 33, faces two indictment charges of nonsupport and flagrant nonsupport in the amounts of $5,041.66 and $19,743.13 for failing to provide support for his child(ren).
