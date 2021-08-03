Clay County is leading the state in the COVID-19 incidence rate at a whopping 104.8%, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The high-rate leaves Clay and a majority of the state in the critical zone for positive cases of the virus.
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department says Clay has 114 confirmed cases through August 2nd with the majority of those being connected to the Clay County Detention Center.
Jailer Linda Smallwood says her staff has taken all the precautions possible but could not contain the outbreak.
“Despite all the precautions, the virus has spread like wildfire,” she said. “It is impossible to social distance at the jail. It is not certain how the virus got inside the facility, but we’ve been following all the CDC guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic.”
The jail has 50 new confirmed cases with 23 listed as recovered.
Visitation at the detention center has been stopped due to the outbreak along with all work crews.
Smallwood says they’re doing everything they can to stop the outbreak.
“We are certainly taking all the precautions, we are quarantining individuals as they come into the detention facility,” she said. “We have mask requirements that are still in place and taking all sanitation precautions. Every inmate has a mask. Most of the inmates are having little or no symptom's, we are providing them meds to make them comfortable.”
Smallwood says 113 inmates at the jail have been vaccinated and 26 of those tested positive. The virus has also left the jail short-staffed at this time.
“Please do not call the jail, we are understaffed and doing the best we can. We do desire your prayers that this virus will leave quickly. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated to help reduce the spread of this virus,” she said.
The COVID-19 death toll in Clay County now stands at 46, according to the CVDHD.
The Kentucky Department of Health recently completed a death audit of COVID-19 cases. After verifying this review, the CVDHD is including 12 additional deaths in Clay County and retracting two as they were determined not to be COVID related.
