During a time when many are looking for something to occupy their time and divert their attention to something other than the Coronavirus, the Clay County Historical Society may be the alternative you are looking for.
The society is now offering free viewing on several of their past Clay County Ancestral News magazines at their website https://www.clayfamilies.org
This is a list and brief description of what's available:
Fall – Winter 2011
An issue devoted to our military heritage including bios of many Clay County men who exhibited uncommon valor and competence on the battlefield.
Spring – Summer 2013
An in-depth look at Clay County’s one-hundred-year history as a “feud” county.
Fall – Winter 2015
A focus on Clay County’s musical heritage along with stories of Jim Brown’s famous Newfound study and Charles Goins’ close association with James A. Burns at Oneida Baptist Institute. Also, includes bios of living WWII veterans.
Spring – Summer 2017
A variety of articles, stories and photographs dedicated to Clay County’s Black history.
This historical society would like to invite you to come for a visit and tour their new museum once the Coronavirus restrictions of social distancing are removed.
"We must do all that we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community, our visitors and our volunteers," President of the society Mike White said. "With this in mind, we have determined that the Clay County Historical Society and the Clay We Were Museum will join other local and state agencies in closing for two weeks and We plan to reopen April 2, 2020. Updates to this schedule will be emailed to members and provided through our FB page. We apologize for any inconvenience."
If you have questions or had planned to visit from out of town please contact White at 606/813-6711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.