During a time when many are looking for something to occupy their time and divert their attention to something other than the Coronavirus, the Clay County Historical Society may be the alternative you are looking for.

The society is now offering free viewing on several of their past Clay County Ancestral News magazines at their website https://www.clayfamilies.org

This is a list and brief description of what's available:

2011 F&W
Buy Now

Fall – Winter 2011 

An issue devoted to our military heritage including bios of many Clay County men who exhibited uncommon valor and competence on the battlefield.  

Spring 2013 CCAN Cover.indd
Buy Now

Spring – Summer 2013

An in-depth look at Clay County’s one-hundred-year history as a “feud” county. 

CCAN Cover 2015
Buy Now

Fall – Winter 2015

A focus on Clay County’s musical heritage along with stories of Jim Brown’s famous Newfound study and Charles Goins’ close association with James A. Burns at Oneida Baptist Institute. Also, includes bios of living WWII veterans. 

CCAN Cover Spring Summer 2017
Buy Now

  

Spring – Summer 2017

A variety of articles, stories and photographs dedicated to Clay County’s Black history. 

This historical society would like to invite you to come for a visit and tour their new museum once the Coronavirus restrictions of social distancing are removed.

"We must do all that we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community, our visitors and our volunteers," President of the society Mike White said.  "With this in mind, we have determined that the Clay County Historical Society and the Clay We Were Museum will join other local and state agencies in closing for two weeks and We plan to reopen April 2, 2020. Updates to this schedule will be emailed to members and provided through our FB page. We apologize for any inconvenience."

If you have questions or had planned to visit from out of town please contact White at 606/813-6711.

Tags

Recommended for you