The Clay County Tigers (10-5) have reached the midpoint of their season, having faced what is potentially the toughest schedule in the last 20 years. Battle-hardened, this group of Tigers have faced elite talent nearly each week since the season began on December 2nd. This upcoming week will be no different, as we preview the upcoming games for the week ahead.
Henry Clay (8-5) @ CCHS January 17th 7:30PM – The Henry Clay Blue Devils will trek down I-75 to Manchester next Friday to square off against the Tigers. Henry Clay currently sits 4th in a superbly talented 11th region, having won over Frederick Douglass, and also having defeated Harlan County 77-45.
Led by the top player in the 11th, high-scoring Marques Warrick (23.9ppg) could give the Tigers fits., The Blue Devils have a shot to make noise in the 11th and disrupt the usual pecking order, as they were nabbed as the preseason favorite to win the region. Clay County will have to find a way to contain Warrick, along with Sebian Dillard (15.3ppg) and Marquis Mackey (14.1ppg). Henry Clay is a fantastic shooting team, hovering around 48% from the field and 75% from the charity stripe. Expect a war between these two.
Perry County Central (4-11) CANCELLED – This game has been rescheduled for February 15 due to scheduling conflicts.
Pulaski County (11-3) @ Pulaski County January 20th 7:30PM – Coach John Fraley and the Maroons are more than established as a typical powerhouse year in year out. This year is no different, as Pulaski County is right in the mix to win yet another 12th region championship. The Tigers edged the Maroons 71-66 last season in Somerset, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of Pulaski faithful.
The Maroons utilize nearly every man on their roster, as 12 players average one or more points per contest. Pulaski is led however by their four players in double figures, Zach Travis (15.2ppg), Colton Fraley (14.8ppg), K.J. Combs (12.0ppg), and Caleb Sloan (12.0ppg). Pulaski County will sub often and keep fresh legs on the court, so expect a fast-paced, high octane transition game between these two high-powered offenses.
