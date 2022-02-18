(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The 2022 Boys and Girls 49th District Tournaments return to Clay County High School. All games will be played at CCHS, Bobby Keith Gymnasium. The tournaments begin on Monday, February 21st and concludes on February 25th. Below are previews of the upcoming games for both boys’ and girls’ tournaments.
Boys – Red Bird (5) vs Oneida Baptist (4) will tip off February 21st at 7:30PM to get things going on the boy’s side. Oneida (13-11) swept Red Bird (2-19) this season, with wins by over 20 in both victories. The Mountaineers are led by senior Isaiah Marcum and his stellar 17.6ppg. Toss into the mix former Tiger Jerrod Roark (13.6ppg) and you have your hands full.
Red Bird’s offense is paced by Mark Nglungu Masemba (10.2ppg), and they expect to push OBI to the limit with effort on both ends of the court. The winner of this contest will meet (1) North Laurel in the semi-final round on February 23rd, at 6:00PM.
Clay County (3) is set to meet rival (2) Jackson County on February 22nd, at 7 :30PM. The Generals swept the Tigers in regular season play in unprecedented fashion, something that is a major rarity in the 49th district. The Generals defeated the Tigers with scores that nearly replicate each other, winning at Clay 67-53, then defeating the Tigers in Jackson County 66-52. The Tigers seem to be playing their best basketball of the season the last three weeks, and any team is tough to beat three times. Clay County should be firing on all cylinders for this matchup.
The 49th District Boys Championship is set to be played on February 25th, at 7:30PM.
Girls – Just like on the boy’s side, Red Bird (5) is set to meet the home team, Oneida Baptist (4), with the winner meeting the overall one seed, North Laurel. This contest tips off February 21st at 7:30PM. The Lady Cardinals stomped Oneida Baptist in both contests this season, winning handily 78-36, and 63-21. Alyssa Gibson (21.6ppg) and Liberty Taylor (12.1ppg) will likely lead a fired-up group who has all signs pointing toward a matchup with the heavily favored North Laurel Lady Jaguars.
Clay County (3) is ready for round two against (4) Jackson County, who swept the Lady Tigers during regular season play this year. The Lady Generals will be rowdy and cheering out of their mind for former Lady Tiger Maddie Curry, creating what should be a tense environment. Clay County must maintain their composure and play level-headed if they want to move ahead to face the winner of the North Laurel semi-final game.
Courtney Jones (13.3ppg) leads a Clay County offense in need of a breakout against the Lady Generals, as Jackson County plays a very imposing press defense. If Clay County can establish an early lead, buckle up, a repeat of last year’s magic could transpire once more. If they can’t, watch out. This game is set to tip-off February 22nd, at 6 PM.
The 49th District Girls Championship is set to be played on February 25th, at 6PM.
