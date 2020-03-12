Clay County Jailer Linda Smallwood has suspended all jail visitation and work release crews as a preventative measure due to the corona virus. The following is a Statement from Jailer Linda Smallwood:
The Kentucky Department of Corrections has advised jails to enact precautionary protocols to prevent the spread of the corona virus. In a facility with over 300 inmates living in close proximity, an outbreak can be difficult to contain and treat. It would be very irresponsible of us not to be proactive in protecting our inmate population and staff. We have no known cases at CCDC, but in an effort to prevent the spread of the corona virus our facility is suspending all extra activities, work release, and visitation until further notice. I realize that our work release program is a big asset to our county, but at this time I feel this is the best thing to do. We house inmates from all over Kentucky. We do not have a screening process for visitors, which makes it difficult to allow visitation. This is precautionary and temporary. We have enhanced the cleaning procedure throughout the jail to be cautious. All intake will be closely monitored as recommended by the Department of Corrections. This will be effective immediately.
